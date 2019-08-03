Officials investigating brush fire in Columbia County; fresh fireworks found nearby

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

FORT WINNEBAGO, Wis. - Officials are investigating a brush fire in Columbia County where freshly used fireworks were found early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, officials received a report of a brush fire at the French's Creek Wildlife Area on Fox River Road near County Highway CM in the township of Fort Winnebago at 11:08 a.m.

Deputies said the group who called was fishing in the area and saw fireworks going off behind them. They later noticed that a fire broke out in a dry brush area east of the parking lot.

The news release said the fire was roughly half the size of a football field and was extinguished by fire units. There were no injuries or property damage to any French's Creek facilities.

Authorities said a parked vehicle was seen in the French's Creek Fox River Road parking lot moments before the fire. The vehicle was described as a black Honda Accord with "Easton Motors" on the trunk. The older model car had Wisconsin license plates and several flat-brim baseball caps in the back window.

Officials said two male subjects in their mid-20s were seen in the area before the fire was discovered. Recently used fireworks were also found in the area of the fire.

Anyone with information about the brush fire can call Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 800-293-8477.

