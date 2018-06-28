News

Crashed van near landfill could be connected to police chase in Delafield, officials say

Crashed van, multiple officers at the scene

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 04:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 06:01 PM CDT

PHOTOS: Crashed van, multiple officers at the scene of investigation east of Johnson Creek

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Officials are investigating an incident near the landfill just east of Johnson Creek. Video at the scene shows a crashed van and multiple squad cars and officers near the scene. 

Delafield Police Department officials said they responded to the Kohl's Department Store on Golf Road for a report of a retail theft in progress just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The three suspects attempted to get into a small rental van in front of the store. One suspect, a woman, then fled on foot while two men drove away in the van. Police said the two in the van ignored the squad cars and fled on Golf Road toward Highway 83. 

After a short pursuit, police ended their efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects due to driver behavior and traffic conditions. The last Delafield officers saw of the van was when it merged into traffic on I-94 westbound from Highway 83, according to the release. Officials with Delafield said they have not yet located the woman who fled on foot. The incident remains under investigation. 

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office officials are not releasing any information about the incident involving the crashed van outside the landfill at this time. 

