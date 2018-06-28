Crashed van near landfill could be connected to police chase in Delafield, officials say

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Officials are investigating an incident near the landfill just east of Johnson Creek. Video at the scene shows a crashed van and multiple squad cars and officers near the scene.

Delafield Police Department officials said they responded to the Kohl's Department Store on Golf Road for a report of a retail theft in progress just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

#DEVELOPING We're here outside Johnson Creek, near where a police chase with a van that began outside a Kohl's in Delafield about 20 miles away has ended. We're planning to hear from officials soon for more details. pic.twitter.com/BNAPcLYPfF — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) June 28, 2018

The three suspects attempted to get into a small rental van in front of the store. One suspect, a woman, then fled on foot while two men drove away in the van. Police said the two in the van ignored the squad cars and fled on Golf Road toward Highway 83.

After a short pursuit, police ended their efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects due to driver behavior and traffic conditions. The last Delafield officers saw of the van was when it merged into traffic on I-94 westbound from Highway 83, according to the release. Officials with Delafield said they have not yet located the woman who fled on foot. The incident remains under investigation.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office officials are not releasing any information about the incident involving the crashed van outside the landfill at this time.

