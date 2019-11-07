Officials identify pedestrian killed in vehicle crash on Highway 12/18

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the pedestrian killed in Monday night's vehicle crash on Highway 12/18.

According to a news release Thursday, the victim was Susan E. Johnson, 35, of Madison. Johnson was found dead at the scene, and an autopsy completed Wednesday concluded that she died of injuries related to the crash.

The crash happened near U.S. Highway 12/18 and Millpond Road.

While investigating the crash, police arrested 37-year-old Shuan T. Jones on tentative charges of Knowingly Operating While Revoked Causing Death, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering, Failure to Install and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

Court records show Jones had three prior violations for Operating While Revoked after losing his license and being ordered to install an Ignition Interlock Device on April 10th, 2015, following his third DUI.

Jones was released on a signature bond Wednesday.

Additional testing is underway, and an investigation is ongoing.

