Officials identify husband, wife killed on motorcycle in fiery, 3-vehicle wreck near Monroe

MONROE, Wis. - Officials have identified the two people killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Green County on Monday afternoon.

The Green County Sheriff's Office said 71-year-old Gene W. Carroll and 72-year-old Cynthia L. Carroll, both of Freeport, Illinois, died in the crash on Highway 69 near Monroe.

The sheriff's office received multiple 911 calls at about 3:30 p.m. reporting a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 69 near County Road FF, about 3 miles north of Monroe, according to a news release.

Officials said a Ford pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Shane Olson, of rural Monroe, was stopped on Highway 69 facing north, waiting to turn left into a private driveway.

Gary Grunder, 69, of Monticello, was driving a pickup truck that reportedly collided with the rear of Olson's truck, forcing it into the southbound lane of traffic, where it collided with a southbound motorcycle occupied by the Carrolls, who are husband and wife. It wasn't immediately clear which of the two was operating the motorcycle and which was the passenger.

In a news release, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said the collision forced the motorcycle off of the highway into the ditch, ejecting both occupants.

Gene and Cynthia Carroll were pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County coroner, officials said.

The sheriff's office said it appeared that the motorcycle passenger was wearing a helmet and the driver had been wearing eye protection. The motorcycle briefly caught on fire due to leaking gasoline, which was extinguished by a person who witnessed the crash.

Shane Olson, who was wearing a seat belt, reported no injuries. His passengers, a 5-year-old boy, 3-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl all were wearing restraints and reported no injuries.

Grunder was injured and was taken to The Monroe Clinic Hospital by Green County EMS for his injuries.

All three vehicles sustained extensive damage, officials said. The Green County Highway Department supplied barricades to detour traffic around the crash scene while the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructed the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes of Highway 69 were reopened at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 10 hours after the crash.

Skatrud said on Tuesday that the crash remains under investigation pending toxicology test results along with reports from the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction team.

The victims in the crash were Green County's second and third traffic fatalities of 2019, the sheriff's office said.

