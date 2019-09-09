Officials ID woman killed in Rock County crash
TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. - Officials have identified a woman who died two days after a crash in Rock County in August.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said in a news release Monday that 68-year-old Linda R. Kettle was injured in a wreck at the intersection of West Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road in the town of Porter on Aug. 24. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m.
Kettle was taken to the hospital, but died two days later, officials said. She died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The medical examiner's office said additional tests were underway Monday. The death is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's office.
