Officials ID man killed in fall at Madison construction site

MADISON, Wis. - Officails have identified the man who died after falling at a Madison construction site last week.

The Dane County Medical Examiner said 24-year-old Alexander J. Kanouse, of Columbus, died shortly after arriving at the hospital Wednesday morning.

The fall happened at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at a residential building on Di Loreto Avenue. When police arrived, they found the worker barely breathing with multiple injuries, including a head wound that was bleeding profusely.

Officials said there were no witnesses to describe where he fell from or whether he hit any structures, equipment or objects before reaching the ground.

This death remains under investigation by Madison police, OSHA and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

