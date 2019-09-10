Officials ID man killed in bulldozer accident

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MILTON, Wis. - Officials have identified the Edgerton man who died Sunday evening after being run over by a bulldozer he had been operating.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Brandon R. Clift, 30, died at the scene.

Deputies with the Rock County Sheriff's Department were called to the 8200 block of North Bowers Lake Road in Milton Township at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was run over by a bulldozer.

Officials said the 30-year-old man was driving the bulldozer, doing some excavating work at the property. He was believed to be working alone.

When officers arrived, the man was found unresponsive with no signs of life.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A death investigation is ongoing, but at this time, Sgt. Pete Falk said it is currently considered a "tragic accident."

