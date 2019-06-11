Officials ID 2 killed in Columbia County crash

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LODI, Wis. - Officials have identified two people who died in a crash in Columbia County, according to a news release.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that 77-year-old Delores L. Small and 41-year-old Leah K. Brisky, both of Lodi, died in the crash.

Officials said the crash happened at 5:10 p.m. Sunday on County Road J, south of the intersection with Richards Road in the town of Lodi. A 2017 Ford Escape was headed north on County J and traveled left of center, colliding with a blue 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer that was headed south.

Brisky was driving the TrailBlazer and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Small was a passenger in the Escape and was taken by EMS to UW Hospital.

The man driving the Escape was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital. His condition wasn't immediately clear Tuesday.

Lane deviation by the operator of the Ford appears to have been a factor in the wreck, officials said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.