Officials help injured hawk in Spring Green
SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Officers responded to a report of an injured hawk in Spring Green on Friday, according to the Spring Green Police Department.
Though the officer who responded had never caught a hawk before, Department of Natural Resources Warden Dave Youngquist saved the day by helping take the hawk to a Raptor Rehab Center for a wing injury.
Local And Regional News
