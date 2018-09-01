News

Officials help injured hawk in Spring Green

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 08:31 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 08:31 AM CDT

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Officers responded to a report of an injured hawk in Spring Green on Friday, according to the Spring Green Police Department.

Though the officer who responded had never caught a hawk before, Department of Natural Resources Warden Dave Youngquist saved the day by helping take the hawk to a Raptor Rehab Center for a wing injury. 

 

