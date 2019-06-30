BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Shots fired at Shake the Lake on Monona Terrace

News

Officials: Florida man robs Wendy's after grilling burger

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 08:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:55 AM CDT

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - Florida officials say they are looking for a `hamburglar' who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself some food, and then stole money.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the suspect forced his way into a Wendy's in Jensen Beach, Florida, by smashing a window with a brick. He then fired up the grill, made himself a hamburger, and walked away with the store's safe. He also went to another Jensen Beach restaurant, where he helped himself to more food and money.

Authorities say the man also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.

On Facebook , the office posted photos and asked the public to help identify the suspect, who has a tattoo on his left arm and is described as a white male in his mid-thirties.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration