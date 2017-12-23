Officials find human remains in burned vehicle
KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin are trying to figure out how human remains ended up in a burned vehicle.
WFRV reports the vehicle was discovered just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday along railroad tracks running along the Fox River in Kaukauna. Inside the vehicle were human skeletal remains.
Officials haven't identified the remains. The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
Elderly woman out of her home after west side fire
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Next Story
Wisconsin dairy farmers consider how to turn market around
Local And Regional News
- Elderly woman out of her home after west side fire
- Officials find human remains in burned vehicle
- Wisconsin dairy farmers consider how to turn market around
- Construction begins on gas station destroyed in riots
- Man gets 5 years for robbing NW Wisconsin storage units
- California men sentenced in Wisconsin gas skimming scheme