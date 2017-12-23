Officials find human remains in burned vehicle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin are trying to figure out how human remains ended up in a burned vehicle.

WFRV reports the vehicle was discovered just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday along railroad tracks running along the Fox River in Kaukauna. Inside the vehicle were human skeletal remains.

Officials haven't identified the remains. The incident remains under investigation.