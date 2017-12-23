News

Officials find human remains in burned vehicle

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 02:59 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 02:59 PM CST

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin are trying to figure out how human remains ended up in a burned vehicle.

WFRV reports the vehicle was discovered just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday along railroad tracks running along the Fox River in Kaukauna. Inside the vehicle were human skeletal remains.

Officials haven't identified the remains. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration