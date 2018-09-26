Officials: County to reopen portion of Capital City Trail soon after restoration is complete

MADISON, Wis. - Phase one of the Capital City Trail restoration project is almost complete. That means a 6.5 mile stretch of the trail will be open to bikers and pedestrians soon. The county tells me they have about a week left of work that needs to be done on the trail.

There are still contractors driving on the trail, so it's not safe for you to be on it yet. This is just the first phase of the project, stretching from Nobb Hill Road to Glacier Valley Road.

The restoration work includes culvert replacements, gravel base and shoulder restoration, milling/pulverizing existing asphalt and asphalt resurfacing. The county is also working at putting in some better signage along the trail.

The project took a lot longer than first predicted due to all of the heavy rain and flooding.

Here's what you can expect for the final two phases. Next year, contractors will tackle the portion of trail from Glacier Valley Road to the Seminole Highway. Then in 2020, the Seminole Highway to Verona Road. Those two projects are expected to be much shorter.

Dane County was awarded a $45,000 Recreational Trails Program grant and a $245,000 Stewardship Grant from the DNR for 6.5 miles of trail restoration on phase one from Nob Hill Road to Glacier Valley Road.