Missouri officials confirm human remains recovered in Missouri, Nebraska are Diemel brothers

KINGSTON, Mo. - Missouri officials have confirmed that the human remains recovered in Missouri and Nebraska are those of the Diemel brothers.

According to KCTV, authorities found the remains during an investigation Thursday.

Justin and Nicholas Diemel, who were originally from Shawano County, Wisconsin, vanished in Missouri in July.

Nicholas Diemel's remains were found at a farm in Caldwell County, Missouri, while Justin Diemel's remains were discovered in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska.

Authorities used dental records to confirm the identity of the remains.

Garland Joseph Nelson, who is an alleged suspect in the case, remains in jail in Kingston, Missouri.

KCTV said Nelson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

