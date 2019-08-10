Officials at scene of highway crash in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. - Officials are still at the scene of a crash that happened in Whitewater on Friday afternoon.
Walworth County dispatch said it received a call at 4:38 p.m. about a vehicle crash at an intersection on Highway 12 in Whitewater.
A viewer-submitted photo showed that one of the vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and had fully deployed airbags.
Authorities could not confirm how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
