Officials at scene of highway crash in Whitewater

Viewer-submitted photo

WHITEWATER, Wis. - Officials are still at the scene of a crash that happened in Whitewater on Friday afternoon.

Walworth County dispatch said it received a call at 4:38 p.m. about a vehicle crash at an intersection on Highway 12 in Whitewater.

A viewer-submitted photo showed that one of the vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and had fully deployed airbags.

Authorities could not confirm how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Viewer-submitted photo

Viewer-submitted photo

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.