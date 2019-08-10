News

Officials at scene of highway crash in Whitewater

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 07:07 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:15 PM CDT

WHITEWATER, Wis. - Officials are still at the scene of a crash that happened in Whitewater on Friday afternoon.

Walworth County dispatch said it received a call at 4:38 p.m. about a vehicle crash at an intersection on Highway 12 in Whitewater. 

A viewer-submitted photo showed that one of the vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and had fully deployed airbags. 

Authorities could not confirm how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration