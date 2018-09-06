Officials ask college students to study up on scams

iStock/stevanovicigor Younger individuals who reported scams to the Federal Trade Commission in 2017 lost money significantly more often than older consumers.

iStock/stevanovicigor Younger individuals who reported scams to the Federal Trade Commission in 2017 lost money significantly more often than older consumers.

MADISON, Wis. - To prevent young people and college students from falling victim to fraud, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection asks them to study up on common scams.

According to a release, younger individuals who reported scams to the Federal Trade Commission in 2017 lost money significantly more often than older consumers.

Many young people think they are more web-savvy, so they will be safe from scams. However, con artists hit the victims hardest by phone.

“College-aged consumers who fell for financial scams in 2017 had a median loss of $400, which is a significant amount of money for a student who may need to set aside cash for textbooks, electronics, or rent,” said Michelle Reinen, director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The last thing a student wants to think about is scam protection, but given that there is real money on the line, it can’t be ignored.”

Young consumers need to be aware of unexpected contacts and stay aware of "impostors scams," which often claim to come from government agencies or well-known businesses.

DATCP suggests downloading a call-blocking app to limit these types of contacts.

Identity theft was a huge issue for consumers last year, with credit card, employment and utility-related fraud as the main issue. College-aged consumers facing first credit offers, finding first jobs or paying their first utility bills might need to be cautious in responding to requests for information.

DATCP says they should start developing a habit of monitoring credit reports to look for inconsistent or unexpected entries.

Common red flags include requests from strangers for personally identifiable information, wire transfers and payment by prepaid debit or gift card. Scammers may also ask you to cash a check on their behalf.

For more information or to file a complaint, visit the Consumer Protection Bureau at datcp.wi.gov.