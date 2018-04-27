Officials arrest 3 juveniles in investigation of Fitchburg vehicle thefts

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Officials located two stolen vehicles Thursday and arrested three juveniles they believe are suspects in the theft, according to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department.

On Tuesday and Wednesday night, three vehicles were stolen from various locations in Fitchburg. Officials said two of the vehicles were recovered Thursday but one of the vehicles remains missing.

While officials were processing one of the vehicles, they noticed three juveniles approach the vehicle. The three youths immediately ran away, according to the release.

The three suspects were arrested for obstructing officers and transported to the Juvenile Reception Center. All three had previously been adjudicated and were on court supervision, officials said.

The vehicle thefts are still under investigation and the three suspects are considered persons of interest.