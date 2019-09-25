Officials: 13-year-old boy injured when bike brakes fail; bicycle lands under school bus

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A teenager on a bicycle was injured Tuesday afternoon when he wasn't able to brake coming down a hill and fell, sending the bicycle underneath a school bus, police said.

Stoughton police Lt. Pat Conlin said the 13-year-old boy was riding his bicycle at about 3:30 p.m. headed west on North Street when he the north on Division Street and lost control of the bike because his brakes didn't work.

The middle school student fell and suffered lower leg injuries that required stitches, officials said. The incident happened near a school bus, and part of the bicycle was run over by the bus. Conlin said the boy was not struck by the bus.

Stoughton Area School District spokesman Derek Spellman said some other district students witnessed the incident, and the district was offering support through counseling staff.

Spellman said several middle school staff members were at the scene Tuesday afternoon to talk with and support some of the students who saw it happen.

The boy was home recovering Wednesday, school officials said.

