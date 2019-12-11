Officers investigating shots fired call on Madison's south side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are responding to a call for shots fired on the city's south side.
Dane County Dispatch says the first call for shots fired came in at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of Allied Drive near the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
An ambulance is on the way to the scene but the extent of injuries is currently unknown.
