PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Officers investigating shots fired call on Madison's south side

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:44 PM CST

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 02:42 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are responding to a call for shots fired on the city's south side.

Dane County Dispatch says the first call for shots fired came in at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of Allied Drive near the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

An ambulance is on the way to the scene but the extent of injuries is currently unknown.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration