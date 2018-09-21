News

Officers investigate prostitution case at Dodge County gentleman's club

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 09:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 09:29 PM CDT

VILLAGE OF CLYMAN, Wis. - Police arrested two individuals after police discovered a prostitution case during a routine check of a Dodge County gentleman's club Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, officers were in the middle of a routine bar check at the Hardware Store Gentlemen's Club in the village of Clyman when they entered a private dance room. Inside, a 25-year-old female employee was found performing a sexual act on a 64-year-old man.

The employee was arrested and charged with prostitution. The customer was arrested and charged with patronizing prostitutes, officials said. The Hardware Store was then closed for the rest of the day.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the case is currently under investigation and the Dodge County district attorney will receive the charges for prosecution.

The village of Clyman and the Sheriff's Office will cooperate to see if action will be taken against the club, officials said.

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration