Officers investigate prostitution case at Dodge County gentleman's club

VILLAGE OF CLYMAN, Wis. - Police arrested two individuals after police discovered a prostitution case during a routine check of a Dodge County gentleman's club Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, officers were in the middle of a routine bar check at the Hardware Store Gentlemen's Club in the village of Clyman when they entered a private dance room. Inside, a 25-year-old female employee was found performing a sexual act on a 64-year-old man.

The employee was arrested and charged with prostitution. The customer was arrested and charged with patronizing prostitutes, officials said. The Hardware Store was then closed for the rest of the day.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the case is currently under investigation and the Dodge County district attorney will receive the charges for prosecution.

The village of Clyman and the Sheriff's Office will cooperate to see if action will be taken against the club, officials said.