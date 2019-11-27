Officer to retire after 30 years of service to Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. - After more than 30 years of service to the city of Janesville, Lt. Tim Hiers is retiring.

Hiers has been a part of the Janesville Police Department since October 1989.

Hiers said he has enjoyed the daily challenges and problem-solving that comes with ever-changing police work.

When asked what he will miss most about his job, Hiers said his colleagues. .

"These days, people are critical of police performance and the job. Most people don't see the day to day and the hard work police put in," Hiers said in a release.

He looks forward to spending more time with his family in retirement.

