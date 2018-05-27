Officer stuck by needle while searching suspect's purse, police say

MADISON, Wis. - An 18-year-old was taken to jail after an officer was stuck by a needle while searching her purse, according to Madison police.

In his blog, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said officers responded to reports of an 18-year-old woman stealing ink cartridges from a store at Hilldale Mall.

The blog said officers arrested the suspect for retail theft and felony bail jumping.

During the search of the suspect’s purse, one officer was stuck by a needle, triggering significant exposure protocol, according to the blog.

The suspect consented and was taken to the Dane County Jail on the previously mentioned charges along with possession of drug paraphernalia after completing the protocol at a local hospital, police said.



