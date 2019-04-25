Officer's car malfunctions; 4 baby squirrels rescued from under hood

MPD

MADISON, Wis. - A small family of squirrels caused a little headache and a lot of smiles after they were found inside a vehicle, officials said.

The Madison Police Department said Thursday that an officer was headed to work when her car suddenly stopped. She popped the hood and found a family of critters inside.

The squirrels that had moved in had eaten some wires, police said.

The officer named the four squirrel babies Charlie, Chase, Carl and Carsen and brought them to the Dane County Humane Society, officials said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.