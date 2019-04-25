LIVE NOW

Officer's car malfunctions; 4 baby squirrels rescued from under hood

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 02:40 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 02:54 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A small family of squirrels caused a little headache and a lot of smiles after they were found inside a vehicle, officials said. 

The Madison Police Department said Thursday that an officer was headed to work when her car suddenly stopped. She popped the hood and found a family of critters inside. 

The squirrels that had moved in had eaten some wires, police said. 

The officer named the four squirrel babies Charlie, Chase, Carl and Carsen and brought them to the Dane County Humane Society, officials said. 

