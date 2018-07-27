Officer Michalski's body escorted to funeral home

MILWAUKEE - A couple dozen police officers on motorcycles are leading a procession that's taking the body of a fallen Milwaukee officer from the medical examiner's office to a suburban funeral home.

Authorities cleared the freeway as the motorcade made its way from downtown Milwaukee south on Interstate 43 to the funeral home in Oak Creek.

The hearse carrying the body of Michael Michalski was trailed in the procession by police vehicles.

Courtesy Milwaukee PD Michalski

Officers on the interstate overpasses stood and saluted as the procession passed Friday morning. Citizens stood at intersections with their hands on their hearts as the motorcade made its way into Oak Creek. Honor guard officers will take turns keeping a vigil at the funeral home.

The 52-year-old officer was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Milwaukee Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page has been created in honor of Police Officer Michael Michalski. The link is below.



A GoFundMe account has been created for Michalski's family, and a memorial fund has been established at Tri-City Bank, police said.