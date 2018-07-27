LIVE NOW

News 3 at 6

News

Officer Michalski's body escorted to funeral home

Posted: July 27, 2018 10:46 AM CDT

Updated: July 27, 2018 04:49 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A couple dozen police officers on motorcycles are leading a procession that's taking the body of a fallen Milwaukee officer from the medical examiner's office to a suburban funeral home.

Authorities cleared the freeway as the motorcade made its way from downtown Milwaukee south on Interstate 43 to the funeral home in Oak Creek.

The hearse carrying the body of Michael Michalski was trailed in the procession by police vehicles.

Officers on the interstate overpasses stood and saluted as the procession passed Friday morning. Citizens stood at intersections with their hands on their hearts as the motorcade made its way into Oak Creek. Honor guard officers will take turns keeping a vigil at the funeral home.

The 52-year-old officer was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Milwaukee Wednesday.

A GoFundMe account has been created for Michalski's family, and a memorial fund has been established at Tri-City Bank, police said. 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration