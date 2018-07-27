Officer Michalski's body escorted to funeral home
MILWAUKEE - A couple dozen police officers on motorcycles are leading a procession that's taking the body of a fallen Milwaukee officer from the medical examiner's office to a suburban funeral home.
Authorities cleared the freeway as the motorcade made its way from downtown Milwaukee south on Interstate 43 to the funeral home in Oak Creek.
The hearse carrying the body of Michael Michalski was trailed in the procession by police vehicles.
Officers on the interstate overpasses stood and saluted as the procession passed Friday morning. Citizens stood at intersections with their hands on their hearts as the motorcade made its way into Oak Creek. Honor guard officers will take turns keeping a vigil at the funeral home.
The 52-year-old officer was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Milwaukee Wednesday.
A GoFundMe account has been created for Michalski's family, and a memorial fund has been established at Tri-City Bank, police said.
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion