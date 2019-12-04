Officer replaces stuffed animal after stray bullet pierced a child's toy
MADISON, Wis. - Officer Radzicki gave a little girl named Aziyah a new Mama Shark toy after a stray bullet pierced her toy while she was sleeping.
According to a Facebook post, Radzicki gave the toy to Aziyah Tuesday. The toy replacement comes after gun violence last week in the 900 block of Vernon Avenue.
According to an incident report, while canvassing and searching in the Cottage Grove Road area, police found that one round entered the bedroom of a sleeping child.
