Officer-involved shooting in Monroe County under investigation
TOWN OF LEON, Wis. - An outside agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Leon, according to a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
It happened on Wednesday, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the public is not in any danger.
Highway 27 is currently closed as a result of the shooting.
This is a developing story. We will provide an update once we learn more.
