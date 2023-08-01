With the start of the school year just around the corner, the Wisconsin Office of School Safety held standard response protocol and reunification training on Tuesday for school administrators and community members.
The training brings school stakeholders together to review what to do in case of a variety of potential emergencies. Participants learn terms such as hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter, which help schools standardize their crisis response efforts.
"With everyone here today we have all of the stakeholders together," Deputy Director Susan Whitstone said. "We're learning together and this afternoon we're going to learn through scenarios together on how we can work together to ultimately have a positive reunification in the event a crisis does take place."
The office received their training from the "I Love U Guys" Foundation, which was created in the wake of the 2006 Platte Canyon High School shooting in Colorado.
"We're very very proud of everything we're doing with the Office of School Safety," Whitstone said. "It's not over until it's over. We know the importance that we've been doing ever since our office was started in 2018. We know how important it is to keep our schools and staff safe. So, we're just going to keep working."
