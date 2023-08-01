With the start of the school year just around the corner, the Wisconsin Office of School Safety held standard response protocol and reunification training on Tuesday for school administrators and community members.

The training brings school stakeholders together to review what to do in case of a variety of potential emergencies. Participants learn terms such as hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter, which help schools standardize their crisis response efforts.