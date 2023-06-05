Madison
Digital Producer
BLACK EARTH, Wis. -- A building is considered a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon outside Black Earth.
Dane County dispatchers said the fire was first reported at around 12:55 p.m. in the 4900 block of Eissfeldt Road.
Dane County Sheriff's officials said an office building on the property is considered a total loss, but the main home and a barn were unaffected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported, but officials said damages to the building and its contents were estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $750,000
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
