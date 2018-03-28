LIVE NOW

Odana Hills Golf Course to open Wednesday for the first time this season

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 09:06 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 09:06 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Odana Hills Golf Course will be open for the first time this season Wednesday, according to a release from Madison Parks. 

The course will be open starting at 9 a.m. for walking only. The course will also be open on Thursday and Friday. 

Odana Hills Golf Course is located at 4635 Odana Road and is an 18-hole, 72-par course. 

Updates about all four public Madison golf courses are available on the Golf Madison Parks website. For questions or to request a tee time, contact the clubhouse at 608-266-4724. 

