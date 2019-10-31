October 2019 now the snowiest October on record for Madison

MADISON, Wis. - October 2019 is now the snowiest October on record for Madison.

Our back-to-back snow storms this past week have dumped 5.5 inches.

A snowfall record of 1.1 inches was set overnight for Oct. 30.

NEW RECORDS: October 2019 is now the SNOWIEST October on record for Madison with 5.5" so far this month.



A snowfall record of 1.1" was set overnight for October 30th.



I'm not sure we'll beat the record of 3.2" for October 31st, but we'll see how we shape up later today. #wiwx — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) October 31, 2019

Right now, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect this morning for south central and southeastern Wisconsin.

Light to moderate snow and strong northwest winds are dropping visibility to one mile or less in some spots this morning.

Snow will taper off from west to east, ending in the Madison area around noon.

Expect additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches today.

Skies will quickly clear this afternoon into the evening and it will be very cold this evening.

Temperatures will be falling into the 20s during trick-or-treat hours, but wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.