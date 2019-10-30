Nursing assistant cheered on with Honor Walk before donating kidney

MILWAUKEE - A Meriter nursing assistant was cheered on by staff members with an Honor Walk on Tuesday before donating his kidney to a friend's 15-year-old sister.

Caden Lambie left work to go on leave, so he could donate a kidney on Wednesday. According to a news release, Honor Walks are normally for end-of-life patients who are donating organs, but this one was special because there was no loss of life involved.

