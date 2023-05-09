MADISON, Wis. — During the celebration of National Nurses Week across the country, local health care workers rallied at the Capitol Tuesday to call for more health care-related funding in the state budget.
The Legislature's powerful budget-writing committee is currently drafting the next two-year state budget, removing most of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had initially proposed.
Among the cuts was the Democratic governor's plan to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, which Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, a former nurse, argued was the wrong path forward.
"We know at 70% of Wisconsinites approve [of the expansion]," she said during a news conference Tuesday. "This means that we are no longer going to be able to have $2 billion in federal money coming to Wisconsin, those dollars are going to other states — we would save 1.6 billion if we expanded Medicaid here in Wisconsin."
Push to retain health care workers in Wisconsin
Among the budget discussions between Democrats and Republicans has been the focus on Wisconsin's shrinking workforce. Rodriguez said the situation is dire, especially with an aging population.
"We are going to be having many, many clinicians leaving the field and we are not going to be having people to take care of our loved ones and ourselves," the lieutenant governor said. "Every single one of us needs health care, and so if we do not invest in Wisconsin now, it is going to be a crisis moving forward."
Some nurses, like Alex Dudek — who joined UW Health prior to the pandemic and worked in the intensive care unit throughout the global health emergency — see a future for themselves in Wisconsin.
"I really love it here, this has become my family, my community," Dudek said.
They moved to Wisconsin a decade ago, and started their health care career in rural EMS. At 26, Dudek said young nurses like them would be encouraged to remain in the state with some acknowledgement from the government.
"Recruiting and retaining young nurses — we really need to invest in our health care workforce," Dudek said. "So programs like the governor's proposed trauma and recovery fund that would expand our funding throughout the states, it would help support our young workers who really need that extra mental health support and need the resources to process the trauma of caring for patients and patients dying at the rates that they are."
Health care items in the governor's budget
Rodriguez identified a handful of proposals dropped from the governor's budget she said would have been crucial help for the state's health care workforce.
Primarily focused around funding, she pushed for Republicans to include Medicaid expansion in the final budget — which they have traditionally rejected. She also pushed to have higher reimbursement rates for nursing homes and direct care.
Republicans have yet to finalize the budget, and could add some of these provisions back through future memos. They can also pass health care provisions through separate legislation, as they are doing with local aid to municipalities.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.