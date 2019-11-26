LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 10

LIVE NOW

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: Trump/Presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey

News

Number of bullet casings from Sunday night shootout now at 45, police say

By:

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 12:05 PM CST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:05 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police have now found 45 bullet casings at the scene of a Sunday night Cottage Grove Road shootout, according to an incident report.

As a result of additional investigation by MPD's Violent Crimes Unit, law enforcement officials discovered one of the stray bullets entered the bedroom of a sleeping child in the 900 block of Vernon Ave. The bullet pierced the toddler's stuffed shark.

Police believe there were two groups of people shooting at one another. There were no injuries reported, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shootout is urged to call  Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration