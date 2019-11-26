Number of bullet casings from Sunday night shootout now at 45, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police have now found 45 bullet casings at the scene of a Sunday night Cottage Grove Road shootout, according to an incident report.

As a result of additional investigation by MPD's Violent Crimes Unit, law enforcement officials discovered one of the stray bullets entered the bedroom of a sleeping child in the 900 block of Vernon Ave. The bullet pierced the toddler's stuffed shark.

Police believe there were two groups of people shooting at one another. There were no injuries reported, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shootout is urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

