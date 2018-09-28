Nuestro Mundo Community School still in running for $25,000 prize

MONONA, Wis. - A Madison-area school is still in the running for a $25,000 prize heading into the final weekend of an online voting contest.

"Imagine the Amazing" was organized by UnityPoint Health to promote health in schools in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. People can vote for their school online through Sunday, September 30th.

Nuestro Mundo in Monona is in 8th place in the voting as of Friday morning, having received more than 24,000 votes. While the winner of the contest will receive the $25,000 grand prize, the next 10 schools in the voting will still get $1,000. That money can be used on anything from yoga mats to playground equipment to mental health resources, depending on the needs of the school.

You can vote at UnityPoint Health's website for the contest, and there is no limit to the number of times you can vote.