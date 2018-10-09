Nuestro Mundo awarded $1,000 through online voting contest

MONONA, Wis. - Nuestro Mundo will receive a $1,000 runner-up prize from UnityPoint Health as part of the "Imagine the Amazing" voting contest.

Nine schools received $1,000 prizes while a school in Annawan, Illinois received $25,000 to build a new playground. More than 1.6 million votes spread over 2,600 schools were cast during the competition.

"Imagine the Amazing" was organized by UnityPoint Health to promote health in schools in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. Nuestro Mundo will be free to use the funds at their discretion.

This is the first time UnityPoint Health has held the competition.