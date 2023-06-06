Evelyn Gurney memorial photo

A photo of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney wearing hockey gear displayed as the teen's memorial from early June. 

MADISON, Wis. -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday recounting the moments before a truck driver hit and killed a Reedsburg middle schooler as she was trying to board a school bus last month.

While much of the information included in the report rehashes details from the early stages of the investigation, NTSB officials confirmed the truck driver who crashed into the girl was a 17-year-old. The driver has not been identified by either the NTSB or local law enforcement.

NTSB crash site aerial view

