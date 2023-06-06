MADISON, Wis. -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday recounting the moments before a truck driver hit and killed a Reedsburg middle schooler as she was trying to board a school bus last month.
While much of the information included in the report rehashes details from the early stages of the investigation, NTSB officials confirmed the truck driver who crashed into the girl was a 17-year-old. The driver has not been identified by either the NTSB or local law enforcement.
Evelyn Gurney, a 13-year-old girl known by her loved ones as an avid hockey player, was killed in the crash the morning of May 12.
Gurney was standing in her driveway when the truck driver, traveling west on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive in a Ford F150, swerved to the right of the school bus, which was stopped with its flashing lights and stop-sign deployed in front of Gurney's home.
The driver sideswiped the right corner of the bus, continued across an 8-foot-wide stretch of the paved shoulder onto the driveway and hit Gurney.
An aerial photo of the crash scene shows the truck eventually stopped in a ditch on the same side of the highway nearly 200 feet away.
The truck driver suffered minor injuries, and none of the people on the bus were injured.
