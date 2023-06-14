WATERTOWN, Wis. -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and local emergency responders are investigating after a plane crashed Wednesday morning near a Watertown park.
Captain Dave Brower with the Watertown Police Department confirmed to News 3 Now that the plane crashed near Brandt-Quirk Park in the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive on the city's northwest side around 9 a.m.; the park has since been closed off to the public.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured, but Brower said medical examiners have responded to the scene.
Other details -- including the size of the plane and how many people were on board -- weren't immediately available either.
Local authorities told News 3 Now an extensive investigation was already underway by 11 a.m.; investigators with the Federal Aviation Agency were also expected to respond.
In a tweet late Wednesday morning, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed its investigators have joined in on the investigation as well.
A resident who lives near the train tracks by the park described a large boom that left his whole house shaking. He couldn’t see the crash from his home, but described seeing large plumes of black smoke.
#BREAKING: Watertown Police Captain Dave Brower confirmed a plane crash happened in Watertown this morning.
Brandt/Quirk Park is entirely blocked off while police investigate.
