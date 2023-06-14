The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and local emergency responders are investigating after a plane crashed Wednesday morning near a Watertown park.

WATERTOWN, Wis. -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and local emergency responders are investigating after a plane crashed Wednesday morning near a Watertown park.

Captain Dave Brower with the Watertown Police Department confirmed to News 3 Now that the plane crashed near Brandt-Quirk Park in the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive on the city's northwest side around 9 a.m.; the park has since been closed off to the public.

