Notice of appeal filed in Slender Man stabbing case

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 02:49 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 02:49 PM CDT

WAUKESHA, Wis. - One of two Wisconsin girls who pleaded guilty to stabbing a classmate 19 times and leaving her for dead to please a fictional character called Slender Man is appealing her case.

Morgan Geyser's attorney, Matthew Pinix, filed a notice of appeal but declined to outline the basis for the appeal Monday.

Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier were committed to mental health institutions for stabbing Payton Leutner at a Waukesha park in 2014. Leutner managed to crawl out of the wooded park and a passing bicyclist found her. The girls were 12 years old at the time.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide last year in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison. She was committed to the maximum sentence of 40 years in the institution.

