Not your typical work day: Land's End employees clean up Pheasant Branch Conservancy

Courtesy: The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Courtesy: The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy

More than 100 volunteers from Land’s End spent the day in Middleton, clearing invasive species and restoring part of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

The area was hit hard by last summer's historic flooding.

All of that water swept in a silent killer: invasive species like buckthorn, which can destroy vital ecosystems across southern Wisconsin.

"If the prairie erodes, it's more likely that more water will end up in the lakes carrying phosphorus-rich soil,” Clean Lakes Alliance executive director James Tye explained. “So anything that could keep a prairie a prairie is really good for the lakes and the surrounding ecosystems."

Middleton officials will be discussing the state of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and provide updates on the restoration planning process Thursday night at Kromrey Middle School.

