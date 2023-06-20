VERONA, Wis. — It’s a plea for help the owners of Rocket Bicycle Studio and café never thought they would have to make, but after exhausting every other option they’re looking to their community to keep them in business.
"[It] came to a point that we just couldn’t -- like we need to eat,” co-owner Jessica Laufenberg said. “We need a house over our head and we had to just stop.”
Laufenberg said for months she and her partner Peter Oyen leveraged grant money, used their own personal savings to pay their employees, and maxed out their credit. They made it through the worst of the pandemic, but by the time it was over and business started picking up, it was already too late.
“When you’ve got a couple years of all that debt piling on and you can’t catch up,” she explained. “We are at our last chance like we’ve just never asked the community to help us out like this before because we’ve always tried to figure it out internally.”
They’re asking people to help donate to their GoFundMe to help pay off their debt and raise enough working capital to get them back on their feet.
Since starting up in 2009, for Laufenberg and Oyen business had been going great -- so much so they were ready to expand. In 2017, they decided to move to a bigger location, adding a café and event space.
For 10 months after renovation was complete, the dream they spent years building toward was realized. Business was doing great and they had every reason to believe it would keep growing, but then the world changed.
“It just became really really tough,” Lafenberg recalled.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut them down taking away their customers and brought supply chain issues leading to thousands of dollars lost to refunds. Each unexpected obstacle threatened to pull their business under and tank their dream.
In January of 2023 as their struggled to keep their business afloat, they shut their doors to regroup, hoping the closure would be temporary. They're now asking the community to help them fund a relaunch.
Dane Buy Local executive director Colin Murray said unfortunately their experience, even post-pandemic, isn’t unique. He explained while most businesses have bounced back from COVID-19, there are many still trying to recover.
Murray said he receives one or two calls per week from small business owners struggling to keep their doors open. He also said many of those calls come from former grant recipients running out of options as pandemic relief comes to an end.
He said fortunately Dane County is still doing better than other markets, where as much as 40% of business are struggling or have closed entirely. He estimates Dane County sits at about 12% to 15%.
That data, however, doesn’t mean much for the owners of Rocket Bicycle as they make one last attempt to stay open.
Laufenberg said if they don’t raise enough capital to relaunch their business, they’ll refund all donations because they want the money to be used only for providing a community space.
