MADISON, Wis. -- A complaint signed by three current and former Madison Metropolitan School District employees against district communications director Tim LeMonds was made public Friday after a lawsuit where LeMonds fought to keep the allegations of bullying and harassment from being released to the public.

The complaint includes a timeline of dozens of incidents, where LeMonds is accused of bullying fellow coworkers to the point that several cited him as a reason for leaving the district. The records also outline allegations of him bullying the Madison Police Department's public information officer, calling one journalist in the community "a pig of a journalist", while saying he "f***ing hated" another journalist.

