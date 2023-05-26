MADISON, Wis. -- A complaint signed by three current and former Madison Metropolitan School District employees against district communications director Tim LeMonds was made public Friday after a lawsuit where LeMonds fought to keep the allegations of bullying and harassment from being released to the public.
The complaint includes a timeline of dozens of incidents, where LeMonds is accused of bullying fellow coworkers to the point that several cited him as a reason for leaving the district. The records also outline allegations of him bullying the Madison Police Department's public information officer, calling one journalist in the community "a pig of a journalist", while saying he "f***ing hated" another journalist.
His job is to direct communications for the district, including maintaining relationships with media outlets and responding to reporters seeking requests for comment on their reporting.
"All allegations in the complaint were thoroughly investigated and found to be without merit," LeMonds said in an email Friday afternoon. "In addition, I do categorically deny all the allegations as they are referenced in your email." A reporter asked him specifically about his bullying of journalists, outlined above.
The complaint was investigated when it was filed last fall and did not lead to disciplinary action from the administration. LeMonds fought to keep the complaint secret from an open records request, saying that it would hurt his and the district's reputation, but a Dane County Circuit Judge ruled against his lawsuit on Thursday.
In one incident happening last March, an employee in the communications department said she got a 45 minute phone call from LeMonds screaming at her, saying "You have no idea how to handle your job...I may need to rethink your role, because you are too emotional."
In another incident, he's alleged to have shared how he bullied MPD's information officer, telling his colleagues on a conference call that he "became unglued, and really railed into her, I mean full on yelling. She's an idiot. She clearly doesn't know what she's doing." He then laughed, the complaint stated.
Employees said they were still afraid of retaliation by filing the complaint but had reached a "breaking point" from the toll of the bullying, retaliation, and toxic work environment in the district's communications department.
LeMonds took the communications leadership role in 2019; a former employee who worked in the district for over nine years resigned in 2021 citing LeMond's behavior in her exit interview as a factor of her decision. Another employee who resigned a few months later also noted LeMonds has a major factor.
The employees noted in their complaint that despite numerous employees citing LeMonds as a reason for departure in their exit interviews, they felt their concerns were not taken seriously.
"We have wished and hoped Tim LeMond’s [sic] treatment was temporary, something we could adjust to with time," the complaint finished.
"But years later, it is clear Tim’s attitude and actions toward his coworkers cannot be resolved–it is a deep, inherent belief that others are not worthy of basic respect. We do not feel Tim LeMonds is fit to work in our department."
