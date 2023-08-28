Madison
Warner Park
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Mark your calendars: the Northside Festival is set to return to the Duck Pond at Warner Park next month.
The event, which is in its second year, has been scheduled for Sept. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In a news release Monday, the Madison Mallards said the free event will include food trucks, music and games.
In addition, the Willy Street Co-op will give away up to 1,000 event passes to owners that will earn them half price on food and drinks. For more information, click or tap here.
To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
