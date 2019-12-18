Northern Wisconsin frozen road law takes effect Thursday

Wisconsin's frozen road law will take effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m. for the Department of Transportation's zones 1 and 2.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the frozen road law will apply to roughly the northern half of the state.

The law allows heavier loads for trucks carrying peeled or unpeeled forest products cut crosswise and salt and sand for winter maintenance for a period of time determined by weather conditions.

Officials said a declaration will be issued once the ground under highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18 inches. When that happens, the maximum gross weight for trucks hauling logs or salt and sand for maintaining roads in winter goes up to 98,000 pounds from the normal 80,000 pounds.

The release said the higher weight limits do not apply to county or local roads unless authorized, and the higher weights may not be transported on any highways or bridges specifically posted for lower weight limits.

