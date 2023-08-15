North Korea confirms US soldier Travis King is in the country

Travis King, the US soldier who ran across the military demarcation line into North Korea on July 18, is pictured here.

 From Travis King/Facebook

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea on Wednesday confirmed publicly for the first time that US Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into its territory.

A statement from the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) claimed King had expressed “his willingness to seek refugee” in North Korea or a third country. It also claimed King confessed that he had decided to enter North Korea as “he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.”

CNN’s Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.