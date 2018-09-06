North Freedom railway museum, downtown Rock Springs devastated by floodwaters

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - The Baraboo River is still rising in parts of Sauk County, leaving everything in its path underwater.

The river crested in Rock Springs on Thursday afternoon. It is expected to crest Thursday evening in North Freedom and Friday morning in Baraboo.

Most of the downtown area in Rock Springs was underwater Thursday, including a gas station, a bar, a post office and several other businesses.

"It makes us feel like our town is a ghost town," said Carol Zanon, who has lived in Rock Springs for 48 years. "It's awful for everybody. Anybody that lives in Rock Springs finds this devastating." LIVE DRONE: IN NORTH FREEDOM A view from the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom, Sauk County. Posted by WISC-TV / Channel 3000 on Thursday, September 6, 2018

Zanon said she's heard that some businesses may not reopen after being hit by floodwaters.

A few miles away in North Freedom, much of the Mid-Continent Railway Museum was also under several feet of water. An early estimate of the damage is $250,000. It was closer to $1 million in damage.

"It's been pretty overwhelming, especially when we thought we were pretty much done with it on Monday," said administrative assistant Nancy Kaney.

She said much of the damage at the museum is to the depot.

Kaney said the goal is to reopen the museum by Oct. 6, in time for several busy October weekends, but staff members set that goal last week, before the second round of rain hit this week.

"We were thinking it was pretty realistic last week, and then, now that we're starting over again, I think it could still happen, especially since the trains are dry," she said.

The museum has more than 100 cars and locomotives, and about 75 were taken to a shelter 2 miles away so they did not get wet.