North Dakota man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI, police say

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. - A North Dakota man was arrested Sunday evening after a Wisconsin State trooper conducted a traffic stop.

Police said Kersth Sullivan, 37, from Minot, North Dakota, showed signs of impairment.

According to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release, it was Sullivan's fourth arrest for OWI.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.