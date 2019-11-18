News

North Dakota man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI, police say

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. - A North Dakota man was arrested Sunday evening after a Wisconsin State trooper conducted a traffic stop. 

Police said Kersth Sullivan, 37, from Minot, North Dakota, showed signs of impairment. 

According to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release, it was Sullivan's fourth arrest for OWI. 

