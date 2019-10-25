Nonprofit asking for public's help in continuing to serve special needs kids, adults, veterans

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Staff members at Whisper Hill Clydesdales Special Needs in Fond Du Lac are hoping for a miracle in order to keep offering services to the people of Wisconsin, according to a letter its executive director sent to community members.

The nonprofit organization has provided animal therapy to special needs kids, adults and veterans throughout Wisconsin for the last 15 years.

Its executive director, Tim Wiskow, announced in that letter that in the summer of 2017, he became deathly ill.

According to the letter, "Tim's deadly disease that only affects one in 8 million people kept Tim from doing so many of the things he once did for the organization. He had to refocus on himself for the first time in his life while he fought his courageous battle to save his life. Doctors had said by Christmas of 2018, he would no longer be alive if he didn't have this life-changing surgery."

Wiskow has been in recovery since his major surgery, but as a result, he had to give up the lease on the farm out of which his nonprofit was operating.

Volunteer staff member Sue Reich said that as a result, most of the animals have been relocated and dispersed at different farms across the area while they work out their financial situation.

The letter states, "We have had our eye on several farms this past summer but one really stands out from the rest and is in the vicinity, but we just can't take the leap forward to be able to purchase a farm with acreage from a financial aspect. We need your help."

On Nov. 2, the nonprofit staff is hosting a Halloween Bash to help raise funds to purchase a new farm. The fair is at the Fond Du Lac County Fairgrounds Expo building from 10 a.m. to midnight.

There is also a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to make a donation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.