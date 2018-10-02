News

Nonemergency lines for Rock County Communications Center back up after being down for an hour

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 08:28 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 09:31 PM CDT

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - The nonemergency lines for the Rock County Communications Center are back up after being down for an hour,  according to officials. 

The lines were down from 8:28 p.m. until 9:22 p.m., according to officials with the Janesville Police Department. 

The 911 lines for emergencies never stopped working. 

