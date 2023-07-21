None seriously injured after small plane crashes in Portage Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORTAGE, Wis. -- Nobody was seriously injured after a small plane crashed in Portage Friday.The Portage Fire Department said the plane crashed in a ditch along Highway 16. It is unclear what caused the crash.No serious injuries were reported, but an investigation is ongoing.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular $1 million, $100K and $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Wisconsin 'We just want him home': Family offers $10K reward for return of missing Sauk County teen Friend remembers tattoo artist who died in Beltline motorcycle crash Tuesday Man shoots himself while in Pleasant Prairie police custody Police arrest man accused of stealing from Madison construction site, leading officers on pursuit Latest News 'Blooming Butterflies' exhibit flies into Olbrich Botanical Gardens Efforts to deceive are a top concern among state election officials heading into 2024 Kinsman Blvd. to fully close on east side of N. Stoughton Road beginning Monday None seriously injured after small plane crashes in Portage AMC's plan to charge more for good seats, less for the front row, falls flat More News