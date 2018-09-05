News

Noah's Ark extends season for new Oktoberfest-inspired event

More than 12 craft breweries will offer samples

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 12:09 PM CDT

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - Before Noah's Ark Waterpark closes for the season, the water park is adding a new special event called Arktoberfest.

A release said, Arktoberfest will be an Oktoberfest-inspired celebration of beer, food and entertainment.

While the water park traditionally ends the season on Labor Day, it's extending the season to include Sept. 8 and 9.

Select attractions will be open one more weekend along with the event.

During the event guests can sample more than 12 different local beers, enjoy a German-themed buffet with brats, sausages and pretzels and listen to an 18-piece German brass band.

“We believe this event is a great way to wrap up the summer season while honoring the rich German heritage of Wisconsin,” said Mark Whitfield, general manager. “The weekend is as much of a food and beer event as it is a water park event.” 

