MADISON, Wis. -- Utility officials in Madison say their crews did not detect any gas leaks in the area of an explosion that damaged two buildings and displaced more than 20 people Tuesday night.
A spokesperson for Madison Gas and Electric told News 3 Now on Wednesday their crews were called to the scene of the explosion at the corner of Gammon Rd. and Park Ridge Dr. by the 911 Center as part of the multi-department response Tuesday night.
As part of their response, crews turned off the power and natural gas to the affected condominium townhome and the adjacent properties before testing the area for signs of a potential gas leak, but "no evidence of a gas leak was found," the spokesperson said.
The MGE crews were released from the response scene once the area was secured, the spokesperson told News 3 Now.
The Madison Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion which sent four people to the hospital with injuries and left 21 people out of their homes. MGE says it will continue to help the fire department's investigation as needed.
The building that exploded housed a total of eight condominium units, and an adjacent building also containing eight units was also damaged in the blast. Crews could be seen tearing down portions of the building on Wednesday afternoon.
The Madison Fire Department says it does not yet have an estimate on how much damage was done by the explosion.
