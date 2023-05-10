Condo explosion day after

MADISON, Wis. -- Utility officials in Madison say their crews did not detect any gas leaks in the area of an explosion that damaged two buildings and displaced more than 20 people Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Madison Gas and Electric told News 3 Now on Wednesday their crews were called to the scene of the explosion at the corner of Gammon Rd. and Park Ridge Dr. by the 911 Center as part of the multi-department response Tuesday night.

